Lebanon confirms three new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to seven -NNA

Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday that three new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed, state news agency NNA reported, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven.

The ministry said the three new patients had been quarantined at a Beirut hospital and that their cases were the result of contact with those who were already infected in Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

