With 2 new cases number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan reaches 4

Two new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Pakistan on Saturday taking the total number of persons infected with the deadly virus to 4 in the country.

  ANI
  • |
  Islamabad
  • |
  Updated: 29-02-2020 22:58 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-02-2020 22:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Pakistan on Saturday taking the total number of persons infected with the deadly virus to 4 in the country. Coronavirus has claimed more than 2500 lives across the world.

According to a report in Dawn, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed that the government had received news of two more people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Mirza said that one of the cases is from Karachi while the other patient is from the federal areas. He, however, also said that the first two patients are recovering well and one of them will be discharged soon.

With this, the cases of the deadly virus in Pakistan has risen to four with two cases reported days earlier. Pakistan had on Wednesday reported its first case of coronavirus. However, the tally of people infected with the virus soon jumped to two.

"I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had written on Twitter. According to South China Morning Post, total cases of Coronavirus across the world has risen to over 85,000 with more than 79,000 cases being reported in China alone.

The deadly virus has claimed the lives of more than 2900 people worldwide. (ANI)

