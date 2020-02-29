Turkey drone strikes kill 26 Syrian soldiers in NW Syria: monitor

Turkish drone strikes killed 26 Syrian soldiers in northwest Syria Saturday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said

Earlier in the day, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened retaliation for the killing of dozens of Turkish troops in Syria on Thursday.

