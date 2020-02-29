Turkey drone strikes kill 26 Syrian soldiers in NW Syria: monitor
Turkish drone strikes killed 26 Syrian soldiers in northwest Syria Saturday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said
Earlier in the day, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened retaliation for the killing of dozens of Turkish troops in Syria on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
