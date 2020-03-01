Trump says will soon meet 'personally' with Taliban leaders

US President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed the signing of a historic deal with the Taliban that Washington hopes will mark the beginning of the end of its longest war, and said he would meet Taliban leaders "in the not so distant future." The US leader said he believed the Taliban were ready for peace but warned that should the deal fail to take hold, "we'll go back."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.