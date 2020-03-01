Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds engaged, expecting baby

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announced their engagement and said they are expecting a baby. No further information is being provided by the Prime Minister's office at this stage, CNN reported.

Johnson and Symonds became the first unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street when they moved in last year. It will be the third marriage for 55-year-old Johnson - who divorced his first wife and is now estranged from second wife Marina Wheeler. Johnson has four children from his second marriage.

Symonds, 31, worked as part of the campaign team that helped to get Johnson re-elected as mayor of London in 2012. (ANI)

