13 missing off Japan after cargo ship, fishing boat collide

  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 06:01 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 06:01 IST
Tokyo, Mar 1 (AFP) More than a dozen crew members of a cargo ship are missing after it collided with a fishing boat in waters off northern Japan, a coast guard official said Sunday The 1,989-tonne Belize-flagged cargo ship Guoxing 1 was carrying some 3,000 tonnes of iron scrap and rapidly took in water after the hit, Japan Coast Guard spokesman Tomoyuki Hanzawa told AFP.

The collision between the Guoxing 1 and a 138-tonne Japanese fishing boat happened around 10 pm (1300) GMT Saturday and the cause is unknown, he added The Guoxing 1 had a crew of 14 Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, of which 13 are still missing and the coast guard is searching for them, Hanzawa said.

One Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a nearby ship, while the 15 Japanese crew members of the fishing boat are safe. (AFP) RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

