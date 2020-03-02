Residents torch disused UN migrant centre on Greek island

Lesbos (Greece), Mar 1 (AFP) Residents on the Greek island of Lesbos set fire Sunday to a disused migrant centre after blocking dozens of people from landing on a nearby beach, an AFP photographer reported

Around 150 people gathered at the centre which was run by the UN refugee agency before some of them set it alight

It came after local people stopped around 50 migrants from landing their boat and shouted insults at a UNHCR official, with some also attacking journalists and photographers. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

