Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global COVID-19 toll above 3000 with fresh cases in China mainland

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 09:28 IST
Global COVID-19 toll above 3000 with fresh cases in China mainland
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The National Health Commission said that the latest deaths were all in the worst-hit province of Hubei with most of those in its sealed-off capital of Wuhan after 202 additional infections were reported, along with 42 new death cases, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Iran announced 11 more deaths from coronavirus bringing its death toll to 54, the most outside China. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said that four people passed away overnight on Sunday while 476 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

In total, 22 people have now died from COVID-19 in South Korea with 4,212 people infected. The number of people infected in Italy - the centre of the outbreak in Europe - jumped to 1,694, while the number in France increased to 130. With the outbreak deepening, the staff at the Louvre in Paris voted to close the hugely popular museum.

New York has confirmed its first case of coronavirus in someone who had recently returned from Iran. According to health officials, Egypt in North Africa has also confirmed the second case of coronavirus.

The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. Many countries are also closing their borders fearing further transmission of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

China steps up visa threats against foreign reporters: media group

Beijing, Mar 2 AFP The Chinese government is threatening to remove visas from journalists as a weapon to intimidate foreign media like never before, a press group said Monday, following the expulsion of three reporters last month In its ann...

Rapper Drake drops two new songs in one go!

Rapper Drake surprised his fans by dropping two new songs When to Say When and Chicago Freestyle, both of which have been merged into a single video. The 33-year-old singer dropped the song in his official YouTube page in the later hours of...

Australia warns it can't stop the spread of coronavirus from overseas

Australias chief medical officer said on Monday it was no longer possible to completely prevent people with the coronavirus from entering the country, citing concerns about outbreaks in Japan and South Korea.Australia, one of the first coun...

U.S. ramps up preparations for coronavirus as conferences, flights canceled

The United States will start screening travelers for coronavirus and ramp up production of masks and test kits as the government scrambles to reassure Americans while the disease spreads and businesses cancel conferences and flights.Trump a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020