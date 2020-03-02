Police respond to reported mass hostage-taking at Manila mall

Heavily armed police were deployed at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday after reports that a disgruntled employee was holding a group of people hostage, an AFP journalist saw

The mayor of a section of Manila had earlier told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.