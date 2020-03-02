Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRC to have 'no implications' for Bangladesh, says Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Seeking to rebuild strained ties with Bangladesh regarding updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said the process is "entirely internal to India" and will have no implications on the country or people of Bangladesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:49 IST
NRC to have 'no implications' for Bangladesh, says Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Seeking to rebuild strained ties with Bangladesh regarding updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said the process is "entirely internal to India" and will have no implications on the country or people of Bangladesh. "As closest of neighbours, it is inevitable that events in each other's countries create ripples across the border. A recent example is a process of updating NRC in Assam, which has taken place entirely at the direction of the Supreme Court," Shringla said here at a seminar titled "Bangladesh and India: A promising Future."

"This is a process that is entirely internal to India. Therefore there will be no implications for the Bangladesh Government and the people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count," the foreign secretary added. Shringla, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, is the first high-level contact with the Sheikh Hasina government since protests against citizenship law and NRC erupted all across India.

Bangladesh has also recently seen fresh anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest erupting in the national capital due to which 47 people have lost their lives so far. Bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh became strained after New Delhi enacted the CAA last December.

Meanwhile, ahead of the visit of Narendra Modi to Dhaka on March 17 to commemorate the birth anniversary of 'Bangabandhu' or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Shringla stated that the Prime Minister has been looking forward to this visit, both because of the priority he attaches to the relationship with the neighbour. "PM Modi has been specially invited to take part in the inaugural ceremony of Mujib Barsho later this month. We are looking forward to this visit, both because of the priority Prime Minister attaches to this relationship and even more so, because Bangabandhu is just so iconic - as a globally-recognised statesman and iconic symbol of liberation for Bangladesh and for our subcontinent. For us in India, there is a special resonance to his name," he said.

Modi is likely to visit Bangladesh from March 16 to 18 where he will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, according to local media reports. Dhaka Tribune, citing multiple sources, has reported that a wide range of bilateral issues is expected to be discussed during PM Modi's official talks with Sheikh Hasina on March 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Two more positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday The person from Delhi had traveled to Italy, it said adding he is being diagnosed at RML hosp...

Delhi violence was a planned genocide: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the violence which had broken out in North-East district of Delhi. We are sad and depressed and condemn the incident that happened in Delhi. I think it is a planned genocide. We...

India reports two more cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 5

India reported two more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to five.Indias stock markets fell on the news, reversing sharply from earlier gains. The NSE Nifty 50 index that tra...

First batch Nepali judicial officers start 7-day training at National Law University, Jodhpur

The first batch of 30 judicial officers from the Supreme Court of Nepal started a seven-day training program on Case Management and Court Management at the National Law University here on Monday. This is a tailor-made course specially desig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020