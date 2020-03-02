Left Menu
Development News Edition

China welcomes US-Taliban deal: Calls for orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:01 IST
China welcomes US-Taliban deal: Calls for orderly withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China on Monday welcomed the landmark US-Taliban deal and called for "orderly and responsible" withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to avoid a security vacuum and prevent the terrorist groups from getting stronger in the war-torn country After 18 years of war, the US and the Taliban signed the peace deal in Doha on Saturday to facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue in Oslo this month and the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan in 14 months.

"China welcomes the signing of the deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban. We think it is important to the political settlement of the Afghan issue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday replying to a question over the US-Taliban deal "We hope to take this as an opportunity, the seed of peace can grow and prosper in Afghanistan. Foreign troops in Afghanistan should withdraw in an orderly and responsible manner to ensure a smooth transition and avoid a security vacuum especially to prevent the terrorist groups from growing stronger in Afghanistan," he said.

In the meantime, the international community should continue to support and participate in the peaceful reconstruction process in Afghanistan, he said "We call on the Taliban and all parties in Afghanistan to seize the opportunity and start inter-Afghan talks as soon as possible to discuss political and security arrangements acceptable to all and make joint efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," he said.

He said that China will continue to work with the international community to support and help the Afghan peace and reconciliation process China, which also shares border with Afghanistan through the narrow Wakhan corridor besides Pakistan occupied Kashmir, is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Afghanistan amid its own concerns over the situation in Muslim-majority Xinjiang, where it is battling the separatist East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Beijing claims that the ETIM has links with al-Qaeda and it was believed to be regrouping in Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Xinjiang China is also trying to work out a reconciliation between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the Afghan government's allegation of Islamabad's support to the Taliban through tripartite talks.

Responding to a question, Zhao said China attended the ceremony in Doha along with other foreign countries "China firmly supports the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned broad and inclusive peace and reconciliation process. We support the Afghan government, the Afghan Taliban and all parties in Afghanistan in starting and advancing intra-afghan talks as soon as possible," he said.

"On the basis of respecting the will of all parties in Afghanistan, China will like to continue to be a supporter, mediator and convenience provider for the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and will continue to play a constructive role," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says Turkey in tough situation with migrants but must not let them into Europe

The European Unions chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed sympathy with Turkey over the conflict in Syria on Monday but said it was impermissible for Ankara to let refugees and migrants on its territory cross into Europe. Greek p...

UP govt anti-farmer, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of being anti-farmer, a day after people in Mirzapur opposed construction on land acquired by the government for a freight corridor. In a tweet, P...

Sweden ups risk of wide coronavirus outbreak in Sweden to "moderate"

Swedens Public Health Agency on Monday raised its assessment of the risk of a widespread outbreak of coronavirus in Sweden to moderate from low, the head of the agency told a news conference.The agency also said it now sees the risk of impo...

UK manufacturing grows despite coronavirus pressures

UK manufacturing activity rebounded in February to a ten-month high on easing Brexit uncertainty, but supply chains were nevertheless pressured by coronavirus concerns, data showed Monday The IHS Markit UK Manufacturing purchasing managers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020