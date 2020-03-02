Giant of Gujarati journalism in UK passes away

Ramniklal Solanki, a giant of Gujarati journalism and the pioneer of the British Asian media, passed away in India after a brief illness, his son said here on Monday. He was 88 and is survived by his wife, two sons, one daughter, and 11 grandchildren.

Solanki was in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city when he suffered a stroke last week. He was admitted to a hospital there and passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by his family, his son Shailesh told PTI. Solanki was the founder and Editor-in-Chief of UK-based 'Garavi Gujarat' newsweekly and the Asian Media Group (AMG), which is Britain's biggest and one of the most successful Asian media businesses. Solanki's contribution was recognized by Queen Elizabeth II, who honored him with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1997 a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2007. OBE is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organizations, and public service outside the civil service.

CBE is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award. Solanki's long and distinguished career in journalism began more than six decades ago when he first wrote for local papers in Gujarat and as the London correspondent of Janmabhoomi Group of newspapers headquartered in Mumbai.

But it was his arrival in England in 1964 that set him on the path to building what would become one of country's most reputable ethnic media publishing houses. Today 'Garavi Gujarat' is published in the UK and US, and has become the biggest selling Gujarati newspapers outside India.

