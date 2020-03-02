Foreign Secretary Shringla pays courtesy call on Hasina

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during which they reviewed issues of bilateral interests. Shringla called on Hasina at PM's official Ganobhaban residence here as part of his tour ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned Dhaka visit later this month.

"Various issues of bilateral interests featured during their meeting," Hasina's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media. Karim said issues of sub-regional connectivity were also prominently discussed at the meeting alongside Modi's upcoming Dhaka trip to join Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations.

Shringla lauded Bangladesh's "astonishing successes" in improving socio-economic indices from infant mortality to women's education and from primary health to literacy..

