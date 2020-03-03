Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing ordered to slash Chinese staff in state media in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 00:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 00:47 IST
Beijing ordered to slash Chinese staff in state media in US

Washington, Mar 2 (AFP) The United States on Monday slashed by nearly half the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for their state-run media in the United States, vowing reciprocity as Beijing restricts foreign press. The move comes two weeks after China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters, although the United States said its decision was based on leveling numbers between the countries rather than retaliating over content.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China has "imposed increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation against American and other foreign journalists operating in China." "We urge the Chinese government to immediately uphold its international commitments to respect freedom of expression, including for members of the press," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. A State Department official said that five media outlets, which last month were reclassified by the United States as foreign missions, would be allowed to employ a maximum 100 Chinese nationals as of March 13, down from around 160 now.

The United States is not explicitly expelling the 60 staff members, who in theory can seek employment elsewhere, although most are expected to be obliged to leave the country. China on February 19 threw out three reporters from The Wall Street Journal -- two US nationals and an Australian -- over what it deemed a racist headline on an opinion piece in its harshest move against international media in years.

Chinese citizens who work for other media outlets in the United States are not affected, the official said, and state-run media outlets will not be barred from hiring employees of other nationalities. "The US government has long welcomed foreign journalists, including PRC journalists, to work freely and without threat of reprisal," Pompeo said.

"Our goal is reciprocity. As we have done in other areas of the US-China relationship, we seek to establish a long-overdue level playing field," he said. Last year the United States issued 425 journalist visas to Chinese citizens, including family members, according to official data.

The organization most affected by the order will be the state news agency Xinhua, which will be allowed to keep 59 Chinese staff in the United States, according to a State Department official The China Global Television Network will be permitted 30 nationals. The China Daily can have nine Chinese employees and China Radio International will be permitted two. The fifth organization is the US distributor of the official People's Daily which is not believed to employ Chinese nationals.

In reclassifying the five outlets under foreign missions last month, the State Department required them to seek permission to buy property and also to provide lists of their staffs, including the growing number of Americans they employ. (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration imposes personnel cap on Chinese media entities in US

Trump administration on Monday imposed limits on the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work in five Chinese state media entities in the United States. The announcement was made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said that Washingto...

Netanyahu leads Gantz in Israel vote: media exit polls

Jerusalem, Mar 3 AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin appeared to lead his main challenger following elections on Monday, with multiple exit polls putting his right-wing Likud several seats ahead of the centrist Blue and White partyExit poll...

Greece tries to halt thousands of migrants, sparking UN rebuke

Kastanies Greece, Mar 3 AFP Greece struggled on Monday to stop a growing throng of migrants from crossing its border with Turkey, as the UN urged Greece to honour its commitments under international law. Thousands of migrants are massing on...

Chile's economy beats expectations in January following protests

Chiles economy expanded 1.5 in January on steady growth in mining in the worlds top copper producer, the central bank said on Monday, again proving more resilient than expected following months of protests in late 2019. The banks IMACEC eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020