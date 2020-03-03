REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Coronavirus spreading fast but stigma is more dangerous -WHO Coronavirus now appears to be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within but can still be contained, and stigma is more dangerous than the disease itself, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

ISRAEL-ELECTION/ Netanyahu set to declare narrow victory in Israeli election -party spokesman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to declare victory in Israel's election on Monday, a spokesman for his party said, after television exit polls showed him just a seat short of a governing majority in parliament. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden at rally in Super Tuesday state of Texas

Former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg - on the eve of the crucial Super Tuesday primary elections. USA-ELECTION/KLOBUCHAR

Moderate Klobuchar's 'stealth campaign' for U.S. presidency comes to an end Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota whose wit and straightforward Midwestern style won key endorsements and bolstered her long-shot campaign, is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing fellow moderate Joe Biden, her campaign said on Monday.

BUSINESS APPLE-STOCKS/

Apple stock rebounds almost 7% to head for strongest day since 2018 Shares in Apple surged 6.9% on Monday, helped by a broad Wall Street rebound and an upgraded rating from an analyst who said the iPhone maker's stock had become oversold following last week's rout related to fears about the new coronavirus.

WAYMO-FINANCING/ Waymo raises $2.25 billion from outside investors, parent Alphabet Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc, said on Monday it has raised $2.25 billion in its first external investment round.

ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT/

Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019 Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday.

PEOPLE-JAMES LIPTON/ 'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-PGA PGA Tour has no planned schedule changes amid coronavirus outbreak

The PGA Tour has no plans to make any schedule changes amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak but has established new protocols in a bid to protect the health and safety of fans and players, it said on Monday. BOXING-JOSHUA/PULEV

Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham stadium on June 20 World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium on June 20, Pulev said on Monday.

UPCOMING SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONA VIRUS/AUTOSALES U.S. auto dealers say consumers are still car shopping

Auto dealers in the United States say that, so far, vehicle sales are holding up despite coronavirus fears. The health of the U.S. vehicle market is key for automakers, who are suffering sales declines in other markets. Developing. 2 Mar 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WHITEHOUSE White House coronavirus briefing

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ambassador Deborah Birx hold a public briefing on the coronavirus. 2 Mar 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-MENTAL HEALTH (PIX) (TV) "Unprecedented" mental health issues in Hong Kong as fears over virus spike

As Hong Kong tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, many citizens in the Asian financial hub are reeling from increased anxiety and mental health issues, with medical experts saying the situation is 'unprecedented'. The health scare comes on the heels of months of often violent anti-government protests that had already led to a spike in mental health issues. 3 Mar 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

CLIMATECHANGE-CANADA/FLOODS Canada's flood mapping could take a decade, insurers warn

Canada's government said its next budget will be focused on tackling climate change, but the insurance industry is concerned that the government will move too slowly on a key first step, which is flood mapping, amid skyrocketing flood damage costs. 3 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-HOTEL (PIX) (TV) Hundreds of tourists remain in quarantine in Tenerife hotel

Hundreds of tourists remain in quarantine for a week at a Tenerife hotel after five Italians who stayed there tested positive for the coronavirus. 3 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ECOPETROL-CEO/ (PIX)

Interview with EcoPetrol CEO Felipe Bayon Interview with EcoPetrol CEO Felipe Bayon in New York.

2 Mar 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT PERU-AVIATION/

Interview with Declan Ryan of Irelandia Aviation Reuters will interview Declan Ryan, founder of Irelandia Aviation, parent company of low cost carrier Viva Air in Latin America. Topics will include the expansion of Viva Air in the region.

3 Mar BRAZIL-ECONOMY/TAX

Brazil joint Congressional committee begins tax reform debate A 50-member joint committee on tax reform holds its first session tasked with reconciling different bills in the two chambers as it awaits the government's proposals to simplify and modernize Brazil's complex and burdensome taxation system.

3 Mar NETHERLANDS-ECONOMY/

Outlook for Dutch economy updated by government policy adviser CPB Economic policy adviser CPB updates its outlook for economic growth in the Netherlands in 2020 and presents its first projection for 2021. The government's main adviser in December projected growth to fall from 1.7% to 1.3% in 2020.

3 Mar 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)

Court case of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law set to resume A closely-watched trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, seen as a test of a law criminalising homosexuality, is set to resume after repeated delays.

3 Mar 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/BOWMAN

Federal Reserve's Bowman, and banking officials are panelists at Treasury forum OCC's Joseph Otting, FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams, Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Institutions Bimal Patel and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in "Minority Depository Institution Preservation" panel before the Freedman's Bank Forum hosted by the U.S. Department of Treasury, in Washington.

3 Mar 09:20 ET / 14:20 GMT CHEVRON-OUTLOOK/

Chevron to outline investment targets, plans to deal with low oil and gas prices Chevron on Tuesday holds its annual investors day to outline its capital spending and returns targets with investors listening for details of new cost-cutting and asset sales as oil and gas prices remain depressed.

3 Mar 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-USA/ Senior US diplomat visits Taiwan

James Moriarty, the US-based head of the American Institute in Taiwan, the top US diplomat in charge of Washington's unofficial ties with Taipei, visits the island and meets senior officials. 3 Mar

ARGENTINA-IMF/ IMF mission visits Argentina to continue debt talks

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Buenos Aires this week to discuss "next steps" and continue talks on Argentina's economic program and debt strategy. 3 Mar

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV) Jeff Sessions runs in U.S. Senate primary

Former U.S. attorney-general Jeff Sessions runs in a Republican Party Senate primary 3 Mar

SLOVENIA-PRIMEMINISTER/ (TV) Parliament expected to confirm Janez Jansa as the new prime minister

Jansa, the head of the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party, is due to replace centre-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec who resigned last month. 3 Mar

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Fourteen states, including California and Texas, hold primaries

Fourteen states hold primaries on Super Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. More than a third of delegates will be doled out in Tuesday's nominating contests, which also are being held in American Samoa and by "Democrats Abroad." 3 Mar

CLIMATE-CHANGE/POLAND (PIX) (TV) Ex-boxer mayor seeks EU green funds to get Polish coal town off the ropes

As a teenager, Mariusz Wolosz was a promising boxer in Bytom in southern Poland, where his club was funded by one of the city's many coal mines. When the mines began closing in the 1990s, however, so did the club, halting Wolosz's boxing career and condemning his once-bustling hometown to decades of poverty and decline. 3 Mar 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Monitoring situation after death toll rises to 42 in religious violence in New Delhi

A family which fell victim to the sectarian violence in the capital, which left at least 42 people dead last week, shares their story. The clashes began over a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government introduced in December providing a path to Indian citizenship for six religious groups from neighbouring countries - but not Muslims. 3 Mar 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

FRANCE-ELECTION/CANDIDATE-DOWNSYNDROME (PIX) (TV) Down syndrome, so what? Candidate Laloux promises a more inclusive city if elected

Eleonore Laloux is a 34 year-old candidate to the next local elections. She hopes to be part of the outgoing mayor's team at the Arras town hall at the end of March after a two-round election. She has down syndrome and has always fought for more inclusion in society. With the campaign in full swing, she believes she can bring a difference to her city. 3 Mar 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/ IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Paris, Iran report due out

Director General of the IAEA is in Paris to discuss Iran nuclear talks on the same day the agency is due to put out its latest report on Iran’s nuclear activities. It is the first report since Iran said it would no longer keep to its nuclear commitments. Grossi will be meeting France’s foreign minister and then talks with President Emmanuel Macon. 3 Mar 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SPORTS OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

IOC Executive Board meeting Day one of the IOC's executive board meeting in Lausanne. IOC Spokesperson, Mark Adams will hold a news conference at the end of the day.

3 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

Women and women's rights activists in India react to the execution of the four convicts for the brutal gang rape and murder of a young woman in 2012 that had triggered nationwide protests and led to stringent anti-rape laws in the country. 3 Mar 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-COURT/CFPB Supreme Court hears challenge to consumer protection agency

The U.S. Supreme Court hears a challenge backed by President Donald Trump’s administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector that could undermine its independence from presidential interference. 3 Mar 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/GREECE-EU (TV)

Greek PM and EU's Michel visit Evros European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head

Charles Michel and Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Greek-Turkish land border following the migrant build-up after Turkey re-opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe 3 Mar 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

