Analyst predicts Trump will 'dump Pence' for Haley for Democratic nominee's acceptance speech

Political commentator Paul Begala on Monday predicted that President Donald Trump will dump Vice President Mike Pence and replace him with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for the Democratic nominee acceptance speech ahead of the presidential elections. Begala, a former CNN's Crossfire co-host, guaranteed that Trump will throw Pence "under the bus" because of his handling of the coronavirus, which the president tapped Pence to lead a task force on last week, The Hill reported.

"This is not a prediction. It's a certainty. On Thursday, July 16 -- that's the date the Democrat gives his or her acceptance address -- on that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. He's going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms," Begala said during a panel discussion at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) conference in Washington. "You watch. Guaranteed."

"Trump put Pence in charge of coronavirus to throw him under the bus," he added. In December, Begala had predicted that Trump would be impeached again.

"This is not the last impeachment we will cover of Donald J. Trump," he said during a panel discussion on 'Anderson Cooper 360'. Haley, who was nominated by Trump to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations and was confirmed with a 96-4 vote in January 2017, has staunchly denied speculations that she could replace Pence on the GOP ticket.

"The vice president and the president are a great ticket together," Haley told 'Fox & Friends' in November. "They're solid. Solid enough that they're going to win together," she noted.

Meanwhile, noting that Haley would "absolutely" be involved in his 2020 campaign, Trump in November, said, "Mike Pence is a great vice president." "She is a friend of mine, she endorsed me with the most beautiful endorsement you've ever heard. She did a great job at the UN," Trump added of Haley. (ANI)

