KEREA to take forward the goal of energy access in Kenya: Kamal Gupta

Devdiscourse catches up with Kamal Gupta, Chairman of Kenya Renewable Energy Association (KEREA), during the Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 in Nairobi for an interesting discussion on varied aspects like solar off-grid technology, its potentialities, government's supports, various challenges for manufacturers in Africa, et al. He also highlighted KEREA's contribution in realizing the goal of energy access and energy transition in Kenya.

