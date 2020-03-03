Left Menu
Development News Edition

China threatens retaliation over US 'bullying' of state media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:29 IST
China threatens retaliation over US 'bullying' of state media

Beijing, Mar 3 (AFP) China threatened Tuesday to retaliate against US "bullying" after Washington imposed staff cuts on Chinese state media, two weeks after expelling three Wall Street Journal reporters. The US said its decision Monday to require Beijing's state-run media to cut the number of Chinese nationals employed in the US was based on levelling numbers between the countries rather than hitting back over content.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China "strongly opposes and condemns" the US announcement, adding that it effectively means the expulsion of Chinese journalists. "Out of a Cold War mindset and ideological bias, the US State Department uses groundless reasons to politically oppress Chinese media organisations based in the US," Zhao said at a regular press briefing.

He said the move exposes "the hypocrisy of the United States' so-called freedom of the press as blatant double standard and hegemonic bullying". Saying China reserves the right to react and take further action, Zhao added: "It was the US who broke the rules of the game first, China can only follow suit." China on February 19 ordered three reporters from The Wall Street Journal -- two US nationals and an Australian -- out of the country in its harshest move against international media in years.

China said it took action because the newspaper had not apologised for a "racially discriminatory" headline that read "China is the Real Sick Man of Asia" and appeared on an opinion column about the nation's fight against the coronavirus. The three journalists were not involved in writing the opinion piece.

Two of them left the country last week, but the third has been reporting in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that has been under quarantine since late January to contain the deadly coronavirus epidemic. In its annual report released Monday, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said Beijing was using visas as a weapon to intimidate foreign press "like never before" and feared it was preparing to kick out more reporters.

It said China had also been reducing the time journalists can stay, with at least 12 correspondents issued credentials for half a year or less -- more than double the number from a year earlier. A US State Department official said five Chinese media outlets, which last month were reclassified by the United States as foreign missions, would be allowed to employ a maximum 100 Chinese nationals as of March 13, down from around 160 now.

The organisation most affected by the new restriction will be the state news agency Xinhua, which will be allowed to keep 59 Chinese staff in the US, according to the official. (AFP) PMS PMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

India PM Modi hands over his social media accounts for Women's Day

Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over his social media accounts on Sunday to celebrate inspiring women on International Womens Day, months after facing criticism over a series of high-profile rape cases.With more than 50 millio...

Over 98 per cent attendance in class 12 board exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE

Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Tuesday, according to officials at the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE. The class 12 students appeared for History ex...

NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel: Officials.

NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel Officials....

South African economy enters recession as Q4 2019 GDP contracts

South Africas gross domestic product contracted 1.4 in the fourth quarter of 2019, following a revised 0.8 contraction in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020