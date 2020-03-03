Left Menu
Renault's Alpine high-end brand expects sales to fall in 2020-CEO

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Renault's Alpine brand will launch a more luxurious version of its sleek A110 sportscar as it looks to branch out beyond its core French market and tries to counter an expected fall in vehicle sales this year, its chief executive said. The Renault group, which also makes Dacia cars, revived the Alpine brand and its two-seater models in 2017, updating a classic design which hit a peak in the 1960s and 70s.

"Looking at our numbers, we do not expect growth (this year)", Patrick Marinoff, a former executive from high-end German brand Daimler, told Reuters in an interview. "We had a fantastic record year last year. We had a fantastic start, but to expect more growth would be definitely too ambitious, we are looking at consolidation."

