South Africa: Students protesting in TVET college for unpaid NSFAS funds

Hundreds of Umgungundlovu Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college students protested outside the college's central office in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, according to a report by 'The South African'.

It was one of several demonstrations in recent weeks where students shutdown activities at many college campuses all over the country.

In Pietermaritzburg, students from at least five campuses told a media house that they were yet to be paid funds owed to them by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

As a result, students have been unable to find accommodation. Some have been sleeping with their belongings in nearby halls while others are forced to share their rooms with friends. Classes at the five campuses have been suspended since last Wednesday as students continue protests until the college's management responds to their complaints.

Sandile Zondi, deputy principal of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has said, "the principal will call all the relevant departments to address the issues on the memorandum. We will then have a date where we will call your student delegation with the responses and solutions. We are aware of the concerns, as the management".

