Pak court dismisses petition against women's march

  • PTI
  • Lahore
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:05 IST
A Pakistani court on Tuesday dismissed a petition against 'Aurat March' (Women's March) that is scheduled to be held in Lahore on March 8. The Lahore High Court noted that under the Constitution of Pakistan, the march cannot be stopped and ordered police to provide fool-proof security to it.

It also observed that the participants of the march should refrain from hate speech and immorality. Petitioner Judicial Activism Council Chairman Azhar Siddique had requested the court to stop the 'Aurat March' and claimed that it was "against the norms of Islam".

Saddique alleged that the "vulgar" posters in the last year’s march had defamed the country as well as Islam. LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh asked the counsel of the march organisers about how many participants are expected on March 8 show. The court was informed that four to five thousand people including transgenders are expected to take part in the march..

