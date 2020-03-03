Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW, Daimler aim to cut emissions 20% this year with new electric models

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:17 IST
BMW, Daimler aim to cut emissions 20% this year with new electric models

New electric models will help BMW and Daimler cut emissions from the cars they sell by an average of 20% this year, the German automakers predicted on Tuesday, as they strive to meet tough new European pollution rules.

In a live-streamed event, following the cancellation of this week's Geneva motor show due to the coronavirus epidemic, BMW presented the i4 four-door coupe with a driving range of up to 600 kilometres, one of a number of new electric models it hopes will stimulate demand for battery-driven cars. In a separate webcast, Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler was also bullish about prospects for its growing range of electric cars.

The European Union set automakers a target to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 40% between 2007 and 2021, and has demanded a further 37.5% reduction by 2030. But pollution levels from cars have been rising as customers increasingly chose to buy gas-guzzling sport-utility vehicles (SUV), meaning automakers need to ramp up sales of electric cars if they are to avoid hefty fines from 2021.

They have a mountain to climb. Average fleet emissions for cars in Europe rose for the third year in a row in 2019, with electric vehicles making up only 6% of overall registrations, analysts at JATO Dynamics said on Tuesday. BMW already has 500,000 electric and hybrid cars on the road and plans to double that number by the end of next year, including through the launch of the i4 and an iX3 SUV as well as an electric version of its Mini.

Sales of battery electric and hybrid vehicles are already up by 43% so far this year, BMW Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said. "We believe that we can keep the impact on profits under control," he added, pledging that every car sold would be profitable.

Electric cars are generally more expensive to build than petrol or diesel-powered vehicles. But BMW said it was saving money, including by delaying the development of a next-generation Mini, to free up resources for the electric campaign. "If a vehicle architecture does not need to be renewed, then we do not do it," Zipse said, adding the Mini was being renewed constantly by updating the powertrain and infotainment options. Around 7,000 electric Mini's have been ordered so far, he added.

Daimler, meanwhile, is promoting hybrid cars including a new CLA Shooting Brake, as well as the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV and an electric van, the V-class, as part of its drive to reduce emissions by 20% this year. "We are within striking distance of meeting the target," Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said. Mercedes-Benz plans to build 50,000 EQC vehicles this year.

Kaellenius declined to comment on the profitability of electric vehicles. "We don't communicate individual margins. Electrification is a headwind," he said. Separately, Volkswagen announced the launch of the ID4, a fully electric SUV with an operating range of up to 500 kilometres, which will go on sale in Europe, China and the United States, and start production this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Twin murder case rocks Kerala assembly

The ruling and opposition members locked horns in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday on handing over of the sensational murder of two Youth Congress activists in Kasaragod district last year to the CBI. While the opposition Congress-led UDF acc...

Railways eliminated 1,035 manned level crossings during Apr-Dec 2019, a jump of 190 pc

The Railways eliminated 1,035 manned level crossings across its network during April-December 2019, a jump of 190 per cent over the corresponding period the year before, official data shows. The number stood at 357 for the April-December pe...

Coronavirus: Delhi-NCR schools send advisories to parents, may declare holiday if need arises

Alerted by the coronavirus case reported in Delhi-NCR, schools in the region have sent out advisories to parents suggesting that they not send their wards to attend classes even in case of mild cough or cold and saying they may declare holi...

WRAPUP 4-G7 to deploy all policy tools to combat coronavirus

Group of Seven finance officials said on Tuesday they would use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable global growth and safeguard against downside risks posed by the fast-spreading coronavirus. G7 finance ministers wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020