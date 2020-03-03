Ghana should promote women participation in parliament, says European delegation

A seven-member delegation from the European Parliament called for increased women representation in the Ghanian parliament while ending a three-day visit to Ghana, according to a report by Ghanaian Times.

Addressed journalists at a round-off meeting, Norbert Neuser, head of the delegation stated, "Ghana should promote Gender equality because, during our visit, we realized there were very few women in parliament."

Throughout the visit, the delegates got to meet their Ghanaian counterparts as well as other key stakeholders in government, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

The parliamentarians also had the chance to visit some European Union (EU) funded projects to assess the progress of work and explore other investment opportunities in Ghana.

The team of delegates also visited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre and Agbogbloshie E-waste management site in Accra.

Neuser lauded Ghana for championing principles of democracy on the African continent, urging that it strengthens cooperation with civil society and the private sector to address challenges militating against its development.

"We have been looking at how Ghana is faring in the implementation of the SDGs in terms of education, environment among others and though we are doing well and on course, there is more room for development," said, Neuser.

Neuser also talked about building investor confidence. He said, "I know that there are a lot of people from the EU, who want to invest in Africa, but only a few countries have good governance systems, trust and an incorruptible administration so once there is a bigger organization, we can build investor confidence," Neuser added.

