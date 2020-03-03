Left Menu
Development News Edition

G-7 major economies pledge cooperation to deal with virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:26 IST
G-7 major economies pledge cooperation to deal with virus

Washington, Mar 3 (AP) Seven major economies pledged to use "all appropriate tools" to deal with the spreading coronavirus but announced no immediate actions. The group of major industrial countries, referred to as the G-7, said Tuesday that it was "ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy". The joint statement from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada was issued after an emergency conference call among the finance ministers and central bank presidents, led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The G-7 has issued similar statements during periods of market turmoil, such as the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the 2008 financial crisis. "Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," the G-7 said.

Markets have been looking for a strong immediate response that would include coordinated rate cuts by central banks. US markets, which had been gyrating, went negative after the statement was issued. Investors are looking for the Fed to cut rates by their next meeting on March 17-18 and possibly before that meeting.

Markets have been looking for a strong response that would include coordinated rate cuts by central banks. US markets, which had been gyrating Tuesday, went negative briefly. On Monday, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said the spreading new virus could make the world economy shrink this quarter for the first time since the international financial crisis more than a decade ago.

In a special report on the impact of the virus, the global agency said the world economy is still expected to grow overall this year and rebound next year. But the OECD lowered its forecasts for global growth in 2020 by half a percentage point, to 2.4 per cent — and said the figure could go as low as 1.5 per cent if the virus lasts long and spreads widely.

Analysts believe the virus which has now spread to 60 countries including the United States will lower US growth. Economists at Capital Economics on Tuesday said it was lowering its US GDP forecast to 1.8 per cent this year, down from a previous 2 per cent with an expectation that the Fed will cut rates by one-half percentage-point by mid-year. In an effort to calm markets that had become turbulent as the virus spread, Powell had issued a statement on Friday saying the Fed will "use our tools" to support the economy, a strong signal that the central bank was prepared to resume cutting interest rates if the virus threatened the US economy.

President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the Fed chairman that he appointed, tweeted again on Tuesday that the Fed was not lowering benchmark interest rates fast enough. (AP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks CBI to probe allegations of use of banned 'barium nitrate' in green crackers

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the CBI to probe the allegations that Tamil Nadu-based firecracker manufacturers have been using Barium Nitrate in production of green crackers despite its order banning the harmful chemical. A bench, comp...

PM social media accounts gesture: Some women activists laud, others call it gimmick

Prime Minister Narendra Modis gesture to give away his social media accounts to women was lauded by some women activists while others termed it a gimmick and said he should instead concentrate on their real empowerment. Modi on Tuesday said...

Sleepy Owl raises funds from Rukam Capital, AngelList India, DSG Partners

Sleepy Owl, a startup in ready-to-drink coffee space, has raised an undisclosed amount in funding led by Rukam Capital and existing investor, DSG Consumer Partners as well as AngelList India. The Delhi-based company will use the proceeds fr...

U.S. willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria's Idlib

The United States is willing to give NATO ally Turkey ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance in northwestern Syria where Ankara is in a deepening standoff with Russia, the U.S. special representative for the region said on Tuesday. Ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020