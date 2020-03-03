Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin 'strongly rejects' U.N. allegations that Russia committed war crimes in Syria in 2019

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kremlin
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:23 IST
Kremlin 'strongly rejects' U.N. allegations that Russia committed war crimes in Syria in 2019
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected allegations by the United Nations that Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria last year, saying the U.N. investigators were in no position to know what is happening on the ground. "We strongly reject these accusations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "It's obvious that one commission can not have reliable information of what is happening on the ground."

A report released on Monday by a U.N. commission found that Russia - the Syrian government's main ally against rebels and militants - conducted air strikes on a popular market and a camp for displaced people that killed dozens of civilians in July and August. "In both incidents, the Russian Air Force did not direct the attacks at a specific military objective, amounting to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas," the report said.

Peskov said the report failed to take into account attacks by militant groups which meant that at the very least the judgments of the commission were one-sided. "We absolutely do not agree with these statements," he said.

The U.N. report blamed Russia for an air strike in the city of Maarat al-Numan on July 22 when at least 43 civilians were killed. Two residential buildings and 25 shops were destroyed after at least two Russian planes left Hmeimim air base and circled the area, it said. "We have reasonable grounds to believe that these were Russian planes with Russian pilots," said U.N. commission panel member Hanny Megally.

Monday's report covered the period from July 2019 to mid-January 2020. Since December, around one million people have been displaced from Syria's northwestern Idlib region as the fighting has escalated, in what the U.N. says may be the worst humanitarian crisis in nine years of war.

Russia's Defence Ministry said statements by Turkey and other Western countries regarding the flow of refugees and a humanitarian crisis in the region were groundless, the Interfax news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Protective gear to fight virus 'rapidly depleting': WHO

Geneva, Mar 3 AFP The World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday that protective gear such as masks and goggles used by health workers fighting the new coronavirus were running out, warning against hoarding and misuse. We are concerned tha...

Tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

Nashville US, Mar 3 AP Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee on early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville, destroying the stained glass in...

Coronavirus scare: Demand for masks, sanitisers shoot up, shortage at stores

Amid a coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR, the demand for surgical and N95 masks increased manifold in Noida on Tuesday with some people claiming they were being sold at rates much higher than the actual cost. People claimed surgical masks whic...

Mnuchin says high-tax states like NY, Calif. should consider lowering taxes

States with high tax rates like New York and California should consider lowering their taxes, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday, when challenged about the negative impact of a U.S. government cap on a popular ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020