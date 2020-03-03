Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai ruler in UK Supreme Court bid over children's welfare case

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:44 IST
Dubai ruler in UK Supreme Court bid over children's welfare case
Representative image Image Credit:

Dubai's ruler is challenging a London court decision to publish judgments relating to a legal battle with his estranged wife over their children's welfare, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. Britain's highest court said it had received "an application for permission to appeal" from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in the case.

"This application arises out of proceedings relating to the welfare of two children, principally the arrangements for contact with their father," the court said in a statement. "Their parents are the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai and vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and his former wife. The issue that the Supreme Court is asked to decide is whether two judgments given by the president of the Family Division (of the High Court) in those proceedings should be published." The application will be heard by three judges. No date was given for the hearing.

Sheikh Mohammed, 70, applied to the High Court for the summary return to Dubai of his two children with Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 45, who is the half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah II. She applied for them to be made wards of the court and one of the children to be made subject to a forced marriage protection order.

Princess Haya, an Olympic equestrian competitor who is reportedly Sheikh Mohammed's sixth wife, applied for a separate non-molestation order for herself. A forced marriage protection order can be used to help someone who is being forced into marriage or who has been subjected to one, according to the British government.

They can be sought by the person in question, a relevant third party or anyone else with the permission of the court. The orders can stop a person from being taken out of Britain for a marriage to which they have not consented.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal last week dismissed Sheikh Mohammed's claim that judge Andrew McFarlane should not publish two rulings in the case, which was heard in private. McFarlane presides over the family division of the High Court of England and Wales.

Appeal court judge Nicholas Underhill said Princess Haya and several media organisations opposed a further challenge to the decision to the Supreme Court by the sheikh, who is the founder of the successful Godolphin horse racing stable. But he gave him until Tuesday to apply for permission to take the appeal to Britain's apex court.

Underhill said the appeal "raises questions both about what is in the best interests of the children and about how to balance that, if necessary, against the right of the press to report matters of public interest". Reporting restrictions on McFarlane's rulings remain in place until the Supreme Court gives its judgment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pashtun activists protest outside UN office in Geneva against genocide by Pakistan Army

Pashtun activists held a massive demonstration against Pakistan Armys genocide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA tribal areas at the Broken Chair during the ongoing session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. They were holding black and whit...

France reports fourth coronavirus death, requisitions masks

A fourth person has died due to coronavirus infection in France, and President Emmanuel Macron warned the health crisis could last several months.During the period we are going through and that we will go through - because we have entered a...

Poor controls led U.S. prisons to buy whole cow hearts disguised as ground beef - watchdog

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons lacks policies to safeguard against serving potentially contaminated food to its inmates, a problem that led it to buy substandard products including whole cow hearts disguised as ground beef, the Justice Departme...

IMF, World Bank to hold virtual spring meetings due to coronavirus - joint statement

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Tuesday said they will adopt a virtual format for their Spring Meetings in April instead of convening in Washington, given concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus.The institutions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020