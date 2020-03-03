Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan lodges protest with Pakistan over Qureshi's comments on its 'internal affairs'

Afghanistan on Tuesday lodged a formal protest with Pakistan over Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent remarks with regards to the release of Taliban prisoners following the signing of US Taliban deal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:49 IST
Afghanistan lodges protest with Pakistan over Qureshi's comments on its 'internal affairs'
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan on Tuesday lodged a formal protest with Pakistan over Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent remarks with regards to the release of Taliban prisoners following the signing of US Taliban deal. In a statement, the Afghan Foreign Ministry asked Islamabad to refrain from making "irresponsible statements" regarding the "internal affairs of Afghanistan", saying they can lead to creating an environment of distrust and cannot be effective in enhancing the relationship between the two countries.

Qureshi had asked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to refer to the United States for an "explanation" on the prisoner swap clause in the peace deal and urged all stakeholders to show "flexibility" to move forward to intra-Afghan talks in the deal's aftermath. "Exchange of prisoners is a two-way process and has happened in the past. When we move from war towards peace, it needs to be done to show a positive intent," Qureshi said, as cited in a report by Dawn.

Qureshi was referring to Ghani's statement that the Afghan government has no commitment to releasing 5000 Taliban prisoners. The Afghan Foreign Ministry said in its statement, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the domestic affairs of Afghanistan."

"The Government of Afghanistan believes that relying on policies of good-neighbourliness, Pakistan needs to take practical steps towards enhancing bilateral ties in various areas and refrain from making such irresponsible statements regarding the internal affairs of Afghanistan," the statement added. The US and the Taliban had signed a historic peace deal on Saturday aimed at ending the nearly 19-year-long war in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal dead at 40: team

Paris, Mar 3 AFP Nicolas Portal, the sports director of British cycling outfit Team Ineos, died suddenly at his home in Andorra aged 40, his team said on TuesdayPortal took part in the Tour de France six times as a rider and retired in 2010...

IAEA chief demands 'clarifications' on Iran's nuclear programme

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm at Irans cooperation with the agency and demanded clarifications over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year. It comes on the same day ...

Soccer-Kane and Rashford on track but Southgate not ruling out Vardy return

England manager Gareth Southgate believes his two injured strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are on track in their recoveries but said he would not close the door on a Euro 2020 recall for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.Tottenham f...

Trump says had 'very good talk' with Taliban leader.

Trump says had very good talk with Taliban leader. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020