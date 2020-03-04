Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump holds phone call with Taliban leader Baradar: insurgents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 00:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 00:45 IST
Trump holds phone call with Taliban leader Baradar: insurgents

Kabul, Mar 3 (AFP) US President Donald Trump had a phone call with Taliban fighter-turned-negotiator Mullah Baradar, the insurgent group said late Tuesday, days after Washington signed a historic deal with the militants. "The President of the United States... held a phone call with the Political Deputy of the Islamic Emirate, the respected Mullah Baradar Akhund," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

The call came a day after the Taliban ended a partial truce and threw into doubt peace talks between Kabul and the insurgents that are due to begin on March 10. Under the terms of the agreement signed on Saturday in Doha, foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with Kabul. (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal dead at 40: team

Paris, Mar 3 AFP Nicolas Portal, the sports director of British cycling outfit Team Ineos, died suddenly at his home in Andorra aged 40, his team said on TuesdayPortal took part in the Tour de France six times as a rider and retired in 2010...

IAEA chief demands 'clarifications' on Iran's nuclear programme

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm at Irans cooperation with the agency and demanded clarifications over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year. It comes on the same day ...

Soccer-Kane and Rashford on track but Southgate not ruling out Vardy return

England manager Gareth Southgate believes his two injured strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are on track in their recoveries but said he would not close the door on a Euro 2020 recall for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.Tottenham f...

Trump says had 'very good talk' with Taliban leader.

Trump says had very good talk with Taliban leader. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020