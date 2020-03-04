Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal dead at 40: team

Paris, Mar 3 (AFP) Nicolas Portal, the sports director of British cycling outfit Team Ineos, died suddenly at his home in Andorra aged 40, his team said on Tuesday

Portal took part in the Tour de France six times as a rider and retired in 2010 after diagnosis of an irregular heartbeat

After becoming Team Sky sports director in 2013 he helped guide Chris Froome to his first Tour de France win, and was still in the job with Ineos at the time of his death. (AFP) SCY

