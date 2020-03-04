Russia says Syrian militants hurt while preparing chemical attack - agencies

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Syrian militants had been preparing to use chemical weapons in the town of Saraqeb, but had hurt themselves while handling the substances, the RIA and TASS news agencies reported.

Russia, a close ally of the Syrian government, said a group of around 15 militants had tried to blow up high explosive ammunition with containers filled with poisonous chemicals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.