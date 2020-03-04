Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priti Patel expresses ‘regret’ over top civil servant’s exit amid fresh allegations of bullying

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:07 IST
Priti Patel expresses ‘regret’ over top civil servant’s exit amid fresh allegations of bullying

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has expressed her “regret” over the recent resignation of the top civil servant in her ministry, Sir Philip Rutnam, and stressed that she valued the work of all her aides in the UK Home Office. In her first response to the controversy surrounding Rutnam’s shock exit over the weekend amid allegations of bullying, the Indian-origin minister addressed Home Office staff in an email on Tuesday.

Her email came amid fresh allegations of bullying have allegedly surfaced from another ministry from Patel's time as Secretary of State in the Department for International Development (DfID) between 2016 and 2017. The BBC said it has learnt of the complaint by a senior official from DfID of civil servants being humiliated, similar to complaints emerging from the Home Office in the last few days. Patel, 47, has denied all allegations of bullying and has sought to move on from the controversy. In her email, Patel stressed that she “deeply cared” about the well being of civil servants and called on her team to come together.

"We both regret Sir Philip's decision to resign.We both deeply value the work that every person in this department does and care about the wellbeing of all our staff,” she said in the internal email, jointly written with Rutnam’s successor Shona Dunn, who is the Acting Permanent Secretary. "It is therefore a time for us all to come together as one team. We also recognise the importance of candour, confidentiality and courtesy in building trust and confidence between ministers and civil servants. "Both of us are fully committed to making sure the professionalism you would expect to support this is upheld," read the email, quoted by the BBC.

Patel sought to focus on delivering the government’s priorities, including implementing a new points-based immigration system, and called on the Home Office team to help deliver that agenda. "We have one of the most important jobs to do, keeping people safe and our country secure and delivering on the government's priorities, which were endorsed by the British people at the recent general election," the email said. "Our work continues, and our focus must be on working, in partnership with you, to deliver this agenda as the public would expect." The email follows days of controversy surrounding the minister’s conduct, including fresh allegations of bullying while she was an employment minister in 2015. The UK Cabinet Office has launched an inquiry to “establish the facts” but the Opposition has mounted pressure on the government to widen the scope of the inquiry and also demanded Patel's resignation. Rutnam resigned with an explosive television statement about a "vicious" campaign against him and also made references to Patel allegedly “shouting, swearing and belittling people” in her department. He has declared that he plans to take the government to court for his unfair dismissal.

Over the course of the controversy, Patel has received the backing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who described her as a “fantastic Home Secretary”, who is doing one of the toughest jobs in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers identify two coronavirus types as China cases dwindle

Scientists in China studying the coronavirus outbreak said they had found two main types of the disease could be causing infections. The researchers, from Peking Universitys School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai under...

Facebook to help combat virus misinformation

Bangkok, Mar 4 AP Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social network is stepping up its efforts to combat virus-related misinformation by giving the World Health Organization free advertising. Zuckerberg said in a post on his Facebook acc...

Committee to be formed to look into Assam tea estate lockout: Assembly speaker

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Wednesday said a committee will be formed to assess the situation that has arisen out of the lockout at Katikhira tea estate in Karimganj district. I have taken this issue seriously. I will fo...

Bahais in Iran deprived of most civil services: Indian Bahai body

Bahais in Iran are deprived of most basic civil services such as loans from banks, cashing a cheque or buying property after the introduction of Iranian national identification card there, a body representing the community in India has said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020