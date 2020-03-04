Fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier to name designer for each new collection

French fashion house Jean-Paul Gaultier said on Wednesday it would name a new designer for each of its seasonal Haute Couture collections after its founding designer bade farewell to catwalks in January. The fashion label said that Japanese designer Chitose Abe, founder of the Sacai brand, would be the first designer to take part in the new concept.

"(Chitose Abe) will present the next Haute Couture collection in July 2020", Jean-Paul Gaultier house said in a statement. "The idea of different designers interpreting one Haute Couture brand came to me in the nineties", 67-year-old designer Jean-Paul Gaultier also said.

Jean-Paul Gaultier's brand is owned by the Spanish company Puig.

