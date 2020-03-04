Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Not going back': Abortion rights forces voice worry outside U.S. Supreme Court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:24 IST
'Not going back': Abortion rights forces voice worry outside U.S. Supreme Court
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Supporters of abortion rights voiced trepidation outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday as the justices weighed the fate of one of the numerous restrictive laws passed by conservative states that make access to the procedure more difficult.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied on a cool and sunny day in the U.S. capital as the nine justices heard arguments in an Shreveport abortion clinic's appeal of a lower court ruling upholding a restrictive Louisiana abortion law. Abortion rights supporters outnumbered opponents. Some carried signs saying "Protect Safe, Legal Abortion" and "My Right, My Decision." "I remember a time when abortion wasn't legal. It was illegal when I was a teenager. And we aren't going back. We're just not going back," said demonstrator Bambi Nelms, 62, of Maryland. "My mother had an illegal abortion before I was born - coat hanger variety - and it darned near killed her. She had me after that."

Louisiana's law, put on hold during the legal challenge, requires doctors who perform abortions to have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain arrangement called "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the abortion clinic. Steffani Bangel, 30, who works at a Louisiana organization that supports access to abortion clinics, noted that the Supreme Court in 2016 struck down a Texas abortion law that contained an admitting privileges mandate.

"It's frustrating to be back here after four years. We were just here four years ago," Bangel said. "We believe the law is on our side," Bangel added.

Activists who oppose abortion are hoping the Supreme Court, with a 5-4 conservative majority, will scale back or even overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Some anti-abortion demonstrators held flags emblazoned with Bible quotes and the image of a bald eagle - a symbol of America - carrying a Christian cross. Others stood silently with red tape over their mouths with the word "LIFE" in black letters.

Demonstrator Dennis McKirahan, 75, of Ohio said supporters of abortion rights were "distorting what God intended." "When that baby is a seed in the womb, scientifically, it's going to be a baby. And you can't stop that or you're killing that baby," McKirahan said. "God didn't intend us to stop our creation."

Louisiana's law is one of many passed in conservative states to restrict abortions. Some others bar abortions after a certain number of weeks of pregnancy, require ultrasound exams and state-mandated counseling for women, impose waiting periods and compel parental consent for minors seeking the procedure. Lillian Kaminer, 69, of Virginia said she attended the rally because preserving access to abortion is her "number one political cause."

"Women should have a choice about their health, their healthcare and their families," Kaminer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

EU made no 'concrete' offer to Turkey on migrants -Erdogan spokesman

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans spokesman said on Wednesday that Charles Michel, president of the European Council, did not make a concrete offer on Wednesday in a meeting to deal with thousands of migrants trying to enter Greece and Bulg...

U.S. House committee seeks Secret Service protection for White House candidates

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security is seeking Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates, Democratic Representative Cedric Richmond told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.The Secret Ser...

Italy coronavirus death toll passes 100: official

Italys death toll from the new coronavirus passed 100 on Wednesday and the number of cases went over 3,000, the government saidTwenty-eight more people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 107 -- the highest number of fatalities ...

No eye damage for Isles' Boychuk after skate to face

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk is expected to make a full recovery after receiving a skate near his eye during Tuesdays game against the Montreal Canadiens. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters Wednesday tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020