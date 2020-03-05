Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Quneitra countryside - state media

Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles over Quneitra province in the country's southwest, state media reported early on Thursday.

"At 00:30 on Thursday our air defence monitored Israeli warplanes coming from northern occupied Palestine towards Saida, and several missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace towards the central area," state media quoted a military source as saying. The missiles were intercepted successfully, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.