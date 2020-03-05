Left Menu
Development News Edition

British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:03 IST
British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the struggling carrier the industry's first big casualty of the coronavirus outbreak. The failure of an airline that connects all corners of the United Kingdom with major European destinations not only puts around 2,400 jobs at risk but could also see some airports struggle and business travel restricted.

"All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect," Flybe said after the government walked away from a rescue package agreed in January. Flybe's collapse also causes a problem for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had promised to "level up" Britain by investing in regional transport links.

The operator, described as the largest independent regional airline in Europe, carried around 8 million passengers a year between 81 airports and was owned by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital. It becomes the first major airline to go out of business since the emergence of coronavirus, which surfaced in China last year and has since claimed around 3,000 lives.

Airlines are racing to cut costs by canceling flights to weather a downturn that has worsened since late February when Europe's worst outbreak emerged in Italy. British Airways, Easyjet, Lufthansa and United Airlines are amongst those announcing cost-saving measures.

FINANCIAL TROUBLE Flybe was already in financial trouble and was rescued in mid-January when shareholders agreed to invest more money alongside government support that was due to include a potential loan and a review of local flight taxes.

Johnson said in January that Flybe was important for Britain's transport links and that the government would do what it could to help the carrier. A government spokesman said on Thursday it was working closely with the industry to reduce any disruption its routes.

"Flybe's financial difficulties were longstanding and well documented and pre-date the outbreak of COVID-19," the government said in a statement. Johnson's government has a plan to try to boost regions of Britain beyond London. Without Flybe though, some regional airports like Exeter, Birmingham and Southampton will have much poorer connections within Britain and to Europe.

Flybe's network of routes, served by its 68 aircraft, includes more than half of UK domestic flights outside London. The pilot's union said airline staff had been betrayed.

Stobart and Virgin Atlantic said they were deeply disappointed that Flybe had been unable to secure a viable future. They said the outbreak of coronavirus meant the consortium could no longer commit to financial support. ($1 = 0.7770 pound) (Writing by Sarah Young and Kate Holton in London, additional reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

FUND MANAGER VIEW-Fund managers change tack as Fed reacts to virus

Fund managers are changing their allocations after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors with a half-point rate cut this week to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. Some analysts say the Feds move will unleash a...

California holds cruise ship offshore for coronavirus screening

An ocean liner that previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus was barred on Wednesday from returning to its homeport of San Francisco from a voyage to Hawaii after at least 20 people aboard fell ill. California Govern...

If police 'fails' to enforce law, democracy fails: NSA Doval

If police fails to enforce the law, democracy fails, National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval said on Thursday. He was addressing a conference of young superintendents of police from across the country. Law making is the most sacrosanct j...

BMC attaches Nirav Modi's properties for tax recovery

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has attached three out of four properties here of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi for the recovery of property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore pending against them, a civic official said on Thursday. Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020