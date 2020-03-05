Russian strikes kills 15 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Beirut, Mar 5 (AFP) Russian air strikes Thursday killed at least 15 civilians including a child in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said

The strikes after midnight targeted an area where displaced Syrians had gathered outside the town of Maaret Misrin in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (AFP) NSA

