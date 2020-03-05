Left Menu
Ambassador Kwatra presents credentials to Nepal President Bhandari

Representative image

India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday presented his credentials to Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan here. Kwatra is the 25th Indian envoy to Nepal. He succeeded Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, who completed his three-year tenure in December 2019

Kwatra also called on Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel. During his meeting with Pokharel, Kwatra gifted him a book titled "What Gandhi Means To Me", according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

