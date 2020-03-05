Ambassador Kwatra presents credentials to Nepal President Bhandari

India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday presented his credentials to Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan here. Kwatra is the 25th Indian envoy to Nepal. He succeeded Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, who completed his three-year tenure in December 2019

Kwatra also called on Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel. During his meeting with Pokharel, Kwatra gifted him a book titled "What Gandhi Means To Me", according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

