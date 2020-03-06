People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events; Jurors in Robert Durst's California murder trail see clips and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties. The appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Queen Elizabeth's grandson and Meghan are officially known, at an awards ceremony for wounded service personnel will also be one of their last before they quit as working members of the royal family.

Jurors in Robert Durst's California murder trial see clips of 'The Jinx'

Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday played parts of movies they said incriminate Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir charged with murdering his best friend to cover up his killing of his ex-wife. Durst, 76, was the subject of a 2015 Emmy-award winning HBO documentary, "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," and a feature film about his marriage called "All Good Things."

Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail from hospital: spokesman

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, was being transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday after undergoing heart surgery, according to his spokesman. Weinstein was in the process of being moved shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), said his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer. He was taken to Bellevue following his conviction on Feb. 24.

