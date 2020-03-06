'Relative' calm in Idlib after Syria ceasefire takes effect: monitor

Beirut, Mar 6 (AFP) A "relative" calm was reported around the conflict-shattered Syrian region of Idlib soon after a ceasefire between Russia and Turkey came into force at midnight on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said

The Britain-based Observatory reported that Russian and Syrian air strikes had halted but said there was "artillery fire... by Syrian regime forces on the positions of insurgent groups" in areas controlled by jihadists in parts of Aleppo and Hama bordering Idlib province in northwestern Syria. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.