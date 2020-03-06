Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meet the female squad who clear out Vietnam's unexploded bombs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 09:23 IST
Meet the female squad who clear out Vietnam's unexploded bombs

Two petite women in protective gear walk slowly down an empty field in Vietnam, carrying a large metal detector that clicks and whirrs, searching for unexploded ordnance.

Medic and safety officer Nguyen Thi Ha Lan supervises her teammates, the "landmine girls" as they are known, preparing to detonate a cluster bomb left behind from the war with the United States that ended in 1975. It is one of many underneath the soil in Quang Tri province, north-central Vietnam.

Once the team is ready to detonate, Lan warns people to clear the area. A siren goes off and then an earthshattering boom. Lan is part of an all-woman explosive disposal team working under project RENEW (Restoring the Environment and Neutralising the Effect of War) -- to help rehabilitate more than 60,000 hectares (150,000 acres) of agricultural land.

The area was one of the most heavily bombed of the war and the U.S. Department of Defence estimates that 10 percent of the 80 million tons of munitions used by the U.S army in Vietnam failed to detonate on impact. For Lan, being part of the 16-member team has a special meaning.

At the age of 12, her mother Hoa lost both legs and an arm due to unexploded ordnance (UXO), while playing in her front yard. She has spent most of her life in a wheelchair, but still raised two children. Lan's younger brother works as a deminer in another RENEW team.

"When I look at the kids playing in my front yard, it reminds me of my mother and I used to cry silently inside," Lan says. "My job now enables me to have a stable life and the kids are able to play around me on Quang Tri soil and all over Vietnam too."

In Quang Tri alone, there have been over 8,500 casualties from accidents involving UXO. Nearly a third of the victims are children who mistake the round, tennis-ball sized cluster bombs for something to play with.

EOD teams such as Lan's have helped clear over 5,600 hectares (14,000 acres). Demining work is gruelling and dangerous. Working under the scorching sun and temperatures that can reach 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) means that skins tan no matter how much sunscreen they use.

"It is an honour to wear the uniform of the project everyday, so even if we aren't able to wear make up or a beautiful dress like everyone else, we all feel proud from the bottom of our hearts," says Lan. Lan also appreciates the camaraderie that the landmine girls share, working in such dangerous conditions.

There are still many explosives to be cleared. In August 2018, more than 1,400 items were found in an underground cache. But Quang Tri had no accidents last year. The plan is to clear the province of unexploded ordnance by 2025. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Battling Kenin saves match point to make Lyon quarters

Lyon, Mar 6 AFP Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fought off a match point against world number 174 Jacqueline Cristian to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA event in Lyon on Thursday. Kenin, who had lost her opening matches in both Dub...

Curry still plans on playing for USA in Tokyo Olympics

San Francisco, Mar 6 AFP Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, returning to the NBA after four months with a broken left hand, said Thursday he still wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, cl...

Ronaldinho lawyer denies fake passport allegation

Asuncion Paraguay, Mar 6 AFP Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinhos lawyer denied on Thursday that he and his brother had used fake passports to enter Paraguay. The World Cup winner and his brother were questioned for more than seven ho...

Australian Rules - Newspaper shuts down "sexist" feedback on women's game

An Australian newspaper has cancelled all reader commentary on its coverage of the Australian Football League Womens AFLW competition due to vile and sexist posts. Melbourne daily Herald Sun said it had taken the measure after appeals from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020