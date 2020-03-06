Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. charges Russian businessman Tinkov with tax fraud, seeks extradition

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:36 IST
U.S. charges Russian businessman Tinkov with tax fraud, seeks extradition
Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@OlegTinkov)

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, a founder of TCS Group, has been charged with filing false tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice said, and could face a maximum of six years in prison if extradited to the United States.

TCS is the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, a pioneer of online banking technology with more than 10 million customers in Russia and the country's second-largest credit card issuer after the market leader Sberbank. Tinkov allegedly concealed $1 billion in assets and incomes when renouncing his U.S. citizenship in 2013, the justice department said in a statement on Thursday.

It said he faces two counts of making false tax claims, both of which carry a maximum sentence of three years, and could also face a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A spokesman for Tinkov declined to comment. Tinkov did not immediately respond.

INDICTMENT ALLEGATIONS

The Justice Department indictment alleges that, following TCS' initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange in October 2013, Tinkov "beneficially owned more than $1 billion worth of the bank's shares."

Tinkov, who became a naturalized U.S. citizen on Sept 10, 1996, the indictment said, renounced his U.S. citizenship shortly after the IPO without reporting the constructive sale of his worldwide assets to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The Justice Department said its international affairs department was assisting with his extradition.

ECCENTRIC CHARACTER

In his book published two years ago Tinkov, now 52, said he decided to found the TCS Group in November 2005 during a visit to the British Virgin Islands, where he stayed with his friend and chairman of Virgin Group Richard Branson, on the Briton's privately-owned Necker Island.

Market players have always kept an eye on Tinkov, known for his eccentric behavior and sometimes provocative public comments, often made via social networks, as he still owns a 40.4% stake in the group, with the remainder held mainly by large western funds. "The indictment increases the risk that Oleg Tinkov will be forced to sell his TCS shares," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

At current market value, Tinkov's stake is worth $1.8 billion, according to Reuters calculations. By 0945 GMT, shares in TCS were down 9.9% in London. Tinkov was arrested in London last week in connection with the indictment, but TCS said he was released on bail and was expected to remain in London while taking part in court hearings initiated by the IRS.

The court hearings do not affect the functioning of either TCS's board of directors or the management board of Tinkoff Bank, TCS said, because Tinkov is attending the proceedings in his capacity as a private individual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Mata Amritananda Math out of bound for visitors in view of coronovirus scare

Citing the coronavirus scare, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math on Friday said it has decided not to allow anyone to enter its ashram in Amritapuri in Kollam district as a preventive measure. In a notice posted on its website, the Math, which h...

Human evolution may hold the key to understanding back pain: Study

The evolutionary history of humans may explain why some people are more susceptible to a particular stress fracture known as spondylolysis that often affects athletes, according to study which may lead to new ways of preventing and managing...

Kenya is a transit country for illicit drugs, says US Department of State report

The US Department of State released a new report that Kenyas Anti-Narcotics Unit ANU has conducted 1,502 raids in the first nine months of 2019, seizing over 56.8 kilograms of heroin, 7.9 metric tonnes of cannabis, 3.6 kilos of cocaine and ...

We got the science right: 'Contagion' maker on renewed focus on film post coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has brought Steven Soderberghs 2011 medical thriller Contagion back into the focus and the films producer says they have been proven right in their predictions. The film chronicled how the humanity battles the spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020