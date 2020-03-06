Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia announces first coronavirus case: ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Belgrade
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:31 IST
Serbia announces first coronavirus case: ministry

Belgrade, Mar 6 (AFP) The first case of coronavirus in Serbia has been diagnosed in a man who had been in Hungary, the country's health minster announced on Friday. "The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Serbia. It is a 43-year-old man from Subotica (north) who recently stayed in Hungary, in Budapest," said Zlatibor Loncar at a press conference.

The man is in solitary confinement at the Subotica hospital and his health is good, the minister said. The people with whom he came into contact have been tested.

"There is no need to panic, you have to behave in accordance with the authorities' recommendations," added the minister who said the patient behaved "responsibly". Serbia is the fourth country comprising the former Yugoslavia to have reported cases of infection following Croatia (11 cases), North Macedonia (one case) and Bosnia (two cases).

The virus, which now affects around 90 countries and territories, has infected more than 98,000 people worldwide and left nearly 3,400 people dead. At 0900 GMT Friday, Europe had registered 5,701 cases with 161 deaths, all but 13 of those in Italy. (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Milan-Sanremo classic cancelled amid coronavirus - organisers

The Milan-Sanremo one-day race has been cancelled as well as two other cycling events in Italy, the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Friday. Following the confirmation by the relevant authorities th...

Coronavirus effect: SAI to suspend biometric attendance across all its centres

Alarmed by the rising cases of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Sports Authority of India SAI is set to suspend biometric attendance at its centres across the country. The coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, is spreading f...

Bruno Fernandes has shown qualities of a leader, says Solskjaer

Manchester Uniteds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that Bruno Fernandes has shown qualities of a leader and he is a winner for the side. Hes come in as a leader and hes shown hes a leader. Hes a winner. He doesnt take 99 per cen...

Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police

Tunis, Mar 6 AP Tunisian media are reporting that two people on a motorcycle set off a blast near the US Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. The private Radio Mosaique said it was a suicide attack and reported that five police officers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020