Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pepper spray and punches: S. Africans ready for Women's Day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:56 IST
Pepper spray and punches: S. Africans ready for Women's Day

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - South African women are gearing up for International Women's Day on Sunday with pepper spray pop-up stalls and rape prevention workshops so that they feel safer on their daily commutes.

Students, activists and self-defence professionals said it was better to prepare for an attack than wait for one to happen in a country where a woman is murdered every three hours. "I was tired of being cat-called, grabbed and made to feel uncomfortable just for wearing a skirt," said Karabo Moshodi, founder of the #PepperSprayCampaign, which is giving away 1,000 sprays to women in Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city.

About 3,000 women were murdered in South Africa in 2018 - more than five times the global average, according to the World Health Organization - as the nation struggles to overcome a history of violence and profound inequality. A 101-year-old woman was raped by an unknown man who broke into her house on Sunday, according to local media reports - one of the latest brazen attacks in a spate of sex crimes that activists describe as an "epidemic" of violence against women.

In South Africa, tear-inducing pepper sprays are easily accessible in outdoor camping stores and even pharmacies, ranging in price from 60 to 180 rand ($4 to $12). But many women are still unaware that they can carry one to defend themselves, said Moshodi, who hopes to "re-educate on the benefits of pepper spray".

"Carrying pepper spray with me hasn't given me complete freedom, just less fear to walk 200 metres down the road," said 26-year-old Moshodi, who left her job as a life skills coach for vulnerable youth to campaign full-time. SAVING LIVES

Moshodi used crowdfunding to buy the pepper sprays and T-shirts for 15 trained volunteers who will arm and train women. She plans to use social media on International Women's Day to connect her campaign to women worldwide. "We are breaking down taboos and myths around women having the right to protect themselves," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview, adding that women get basic self-defence and pepper spray training before receiving a spray.

Jennifer Brown, a self-defence trainer for women in Johannesburg since 2014, said basic skills could "save lives". "Violence against women is a global problem," said 43-year-old Brown who has trained an estimated 8,500 women in rape prevention workshops but is not part of Moshodi's campaign.

"But it does feel more violent and more brutal here in South Africa." City authorities are supporting the #PepperSprayCampaign by providing public spaces, police and help with publicity.

"The city has plans to help expand the campaign to possibly tens of thousands of women," said Moshodi. In September, thousands of South African women took to the streets to protest after a university student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, was raped and killed at a post office in Cape Town.

Soon after, President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged 1 billion rand to tackle violence against women through initiatives such as strengthening the criminal justice system, training healthcare workers, media campaigns and economically empowering women. But Moshodi said she wanted to do something positive and practical for women herself, rather than wait for the authorities to make Johannesburg safer.

"I don't want to keep complaining and waiting for government to do something," she said. "One of my greatest realisations is that government is not going to save me. I have to save myself." ($1 = 15.3409 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Inspectors prohibit learners at Atteridgeville school for safety

Inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour have prohibited learners at Saul Ridge High School in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, from using eight classrooms and toilets due to the facilities not complying with the Occupationa...

Cycling-Milan-Sanremo classic cancelled amid coronavirus - organisers

The Milan-Sanremo one-day race has been cancelled as well as two other cycling events in Italy, the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Friday. Following the confirmation by the relevant authorities th...

Coronavirus effect: SAI to suspend biometric attendance across all its centres

Alarmed by the rising cases of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Sports Authority of India SAI is set to suspend biometric attendance at its centres across the country. The coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, is spreading f...

Bruno Fernandes has shown qualities of a leader, says Solskjaer

Manchester Uniteds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that Bruno Fernandes has shown qualities of a leader and he is a winner for the side. Hes come in as a leader and hes shown hes a leader. Hes a winner. He doesnt take 99 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020