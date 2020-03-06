Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Four on trial over shooting down of flight MH17 in Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:30 IST
FACTBOX-Four on trial over shooting down of flight MH17 in Ukraine

The first hearing in the criminal trial of four men accused of murder for their roles in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine is due to start in the Netherlands on Monday: WHAT HAPPENED?

MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17 2014 over an area where Ukrainian government forces were fighting Russian-backed rebels. Prosecutors say the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired from rebel-held territory. All 298 passengers and crew were killed, 198 of them Dutch citizens. The Netherlands and Australia have said they hold Russia responsible as it supplied the missile system used to shoot down the plane. Moscow denies involvement. WHY IS THE TRIAL IN THE NETHERLANDS?

In August 2014, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia and Belgium set up a joint team to investigate possible criminal wrongdoing in the plane's downing. In 2017 the countries agreed that prosecutions would take place in the Netherlands under Dutch law. WHAT IS ALLEGED?

Prosecutors say the missile system that brought down the plane came from the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade, based in the Russian city of Kursk. Moscow denies this. The suspects are charged with "causing flight MH17 to crash, with the death of all aboard" and with the murder of 298 people. WHO ARE THE DEFENDANTS?

In June 2019 prosecutors named a first group of suspects: Russians Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Prosecutors have identified them as having participated in arranging and delivering the missile system that brought down the plane. WHO WILL SHOW UP IN COURT?

That is not clear. Although the Netherlands has issued an international arrest warrant for the suspects, believed to be in Russia, Russia will not cooperate with the court or extradite its subjects. It is possible that the suspects have hired lawyers or intend to participate in the hearings by video link. Victims' representatives are expected to attend. HOW WILL THE TRIAL WORK?

That depends on how the suspects choose to conduct their defense. If they have appointed lawyers, the trial may proceed with or without the suspects present. If they do not turn up and have not appointed lawyers, under Dutch law they can be tried in absentia and judges would appoint a lawyer to safeguard their interests. WHAT IS THE POSSIBLE OUTCOME?

Mass murder could carry a sentence of up to life in prison. If the suspects are convicted and sentenced in absentia, without participating in the trial, they would have a chance for a retrial if they ever came into Dutch custody. WHAT HAPPENS IN COURT?

The court has set aside two weeks in the first round of hearings for prosecutors to outline progress in their investigation and to check whether additional evidence or witness interviews are needed, and to address other procedural issues. The court will then either set a date for further hearings or schedule opening statements, likely not until late this year. WHERE IS THIS HAPPENING?

The hearings are taking place at the Hague District Court, with sessions located at a high security courthouse next to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Canadiens Hall of Famer Richard dead at 84

Center Henri Richard, who enjoyed a 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday morning. He was 84. Richard, who played from 1955-1975, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, more than any player in history.A 10...

OPEC's pact with Russia falls apart, sending oil into tailspin

A three-year honeymoon between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.Oil prices p...

Banned Thai billionaire politician vows to press fight for democracy

A Thai billionaire whose opposition party, critical of the military establishment, was dissolved last month said on Friday he will form a new movement to work outside parliament after being banned from politics for 10 years. Students have p...

Iraq places France and Spain on virus entry ban list - Foreign Ministry

Iraq banned travellers coming from France and Spain from entering the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 11 as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus.The ban doe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020