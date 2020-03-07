Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX -Where Latin America women are fighting the world's highest murder rates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 10:30 IST
FACTBOX -Where Latin America women are fighting the world's highest murder rates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Women took to the streets over the past year across Latin America - from Mexico and Chile to Argentina and Brazil - demanding governments take action in a region where machismo reigns and gender-based violence is widespread.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, at least one out of every three women has experienced physical and/or sexual violence at some point in her life, according to the United Nations. Femicide claims the lives of 12 women a day in Latin America which is home to 14 of the 25 countries with the highest rates of femicide globally but 98% of these killings go unprosecuted.

Here are some of the countries which have witnessed the largest mobilizations of women across Latin America over the past year, with street protests scheduled in many on International Women's Day on March 8:

CHILE

In Chile protests broke out in October and raged until mid-December over social inequality, sparking a feminist song and dance routine that went viral. The Chilean Network Against Violence Against Women said 42 cases of sexual abuse were reported on average daily in Chile in 2018 and last year 46 women were killed because of their gender, a crime known as femicide.

To protest feminist theatre collective Las Tesis organized a public performance of "Un Violador en Tu Camino2 (A Rapist in Your Path), a group song and dance drawing attention to the complicity of governments in sexual violence. A video of the routine last November went viral, with similar performances then taking place in Mexico, Colombia, France, and Spain. In December, thousands of women performed the song outside the National Stadium in Chile's capital, Santiago.

The viral protest struck a chord. Earlier this week, a law expanding punishment for femicide from 15 years to life in prison was signed by President Sebastian Pinera. In another historic move, Chile's members of Congress voted this week to ensure equal numbers of female and male lawmakers decide on the country's new constitution.

ARGENTINA South America's answer to the #MeToo movement was born in Argentina - known as #NiUnaMenos (Not One Less) - prompting hundreds of thousands of women to protest against the high rates of sexual and domestic violence.

Femicides have risen in Argentina in recent years where one woman is killed on average every 32 hours, according to La Casa del Encuentro, a local NGO. Often clad in trademark green bandanas symbolizing the surging #NiUnaMenos feminist movement, protests have also focused on abortion rights in Argentina where abortions are only allowed in cases of rape or if the mother's health is at risk.

While lawmakers rejected a bill to legalize abortion in 2018, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said earlier this month he will send a bill to decriminalize abortion to Congress.

BRAZIL

Brazil's latest feminist wave can be traced back to the presidential elections of 2018 when tens of thousands of people took to the streets in major cities in women-led protests against then front-runner Jair Bolsonaro. Angered by Bolsonaro's history of making demeaning comments, which include belittling rape, women protesters used the hashtag #EleNao, or #NotHim, to drum up support for a series of protests against the former army captain.

Brazil is among the deadliest countries in the world for women, according to the Brazilian Forum on Public Security, a non-governmental organization. Hundreds of women are hurt each hour, mostly by their current or former male partners. Last year, the women-led protests erupted again after Bolsonaro took office, with thousands marching through the streets in nine Brazilian cities on International Women's Day.

In August, a group of hundreds of indigenous women occupied a health ministry building in Brasilia to protest Bolsonaro's policies towards indigenous groups. Days later, thousands of women took over the Brazilian capital as part of a protest held every four years known as the 'March of the Margaritas', named after murdered Brazilian union leader Margarida Maria Alves.

MEXICO In Mexico, the femicide rate rose almost 10% in 2019 and more than 75% of women say they feel unsafe in their city, according to a survey by statistics body INEGI, sparking women-led protests in cities across the country.

Large groups took to the streets last August after local news reported the rape of two women by police officers, and the abduction and murder of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett in February this year sparked a new round of protests. Protesters sprayed graffiti on the Mexico City Angel of Independence monument and doused the capital's security chief in bright pink glitter.

On March 9, women across the country are planning to not turn up for work in a protest supported by many large companies and the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Harmanpreet Kaur has given immense support to me, says Poonam Yadav

Ahead of the Womens T20 World Cup against Australia, India spinner Poonam Yadav said that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has given her a lot of support. Harmanpreet has been of immense support. When I got hit for a six in the first over, she came...

Kapil Sibal chides PM Modi over his 'critics don't want to change status quo' remark

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his critics do not want to change status quo remark, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked the Prime Minister if banning TV channels critical to RSS, detaining citizens critic...

Saudi detains three royal princes over 'coup plot': reports

Saudi authorities have detained three princes including King Salmans brother and nephew on charges of plotting a coup, the US media reported Friday, signaling a further consolidation of power by the kingdoms de facto ruler. The detentions c...

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

The nations jails and prisons are on high alert, stepping up inmate screenings, sanitizing jail cells and urging lawyers to scale back in-person visits to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading through their vast inmate populations. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020