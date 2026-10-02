When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

Chile's decision to legalize divorce in 2004 was expected by critics to weaken marriage and reduce commitment between couples. Instead, research by the World Bank's Development Research Group and the University of Bristol's Department of Economics finds a very different pattern. The decline in marriage slowed and reversed, marital fertility recovered, and stronger protection of marital assets changed employment decisions among some women. For governments, development partners and businesses, the findings show that family law is not simply a legal or social issue, it can influence labour markets, household savings, fertility and long-term economic security.

When Divorce Became Legal, Marriage Stopped Losing Ground

Before 2004, Chile did not provide conventional legal divorce. Couples could separate, but marriage generally remained legally intact and remarriage was prohibited. Annulment offered another route, but it could be expensive and was more accessible to wealthier households.

The New Civil Marriage Act, effective from 18 November 2004, fundamentally changed this system. It allowed legal divorce and remarriage and introduced stronger financial protections when marriages ended.

The researchers analysed Civil Registry data from 1990 to 2018, covering around 1.95 million marriages, 6.8 million births and 606,964 divorce and annulment records, alongside household surveys and administrative pension data.

Marriage had been declining steadily before the reform. After 2004, however, that decline stopped and first marriages gradually increased. This is important because focusing on first marriages means the recovery cannot simply be explained by divorced people marrying again.

The shift was particularly visible among couples choosing community property. Its share had fallen from more than 80% of marriages in 1990 to around half by 2004, but the decline stopped following the reform.

Protecting Marital Assets Changed the Economics of Family Life

The study points to property rights as an important explanation.

Under Chile's community-property system, husbands traditionally administered marital assets. Before legal divorce, women experiencing an informal separation could face difficulties obtaining an equal share of accumulated property. The 2004 reform meant divorce could trigger liquidation and equal division of community assets.

That protection matters because raising children or managing a household can require one spouse to sacrifice employment, wages and career progression. If that person cannot expect adequate financial protection following separation, specializing in unpaid household work becomes economically risky.

The researchers' economic model illustrates the potential effect. Compared with a simulated arrangement in which husbands retain 90% of savings after separation, equal asset distribution increases the modelled value of marriage by 3.43%, household savings by 13.49%, female marital investment by 49.16% and male marital investment by 39.10%. Female consumption after divorce rises by 47.83%.

These figures are model simulations, not measured nationwide economic gains, but they demonstrate how strongly financial security can potentially affect household behaviour.

Fertility Rebounded, but Women's Employment Raises a Policy Trade-Off

Chile's fertility patterns also changed. Before the reform, birth rates among married women were falling significantly, while unmarried women's fertility remained comparatively stable. After 2005, the decline among married women stopped and fertility subsequently recovered, with a stronger rebound among highly educated women.

Labour-market behaviour moved in the opposite direction. Among young college-educated women who were already married before the reform, women covered by community property experienced a substantial decline in formal employment relative to comparable women under separation of property.

The researchers estimate an employment reduction of around 20–30 percentage points associated with the asset-division provision. Much of the change came from women who were already outside employment becoming less likely to enter or re-enter formal jobs.

Policymakers should not interpret lower female employment as an objective of family-law reform. Instead, the findings expose a policy challenge: stronger household financial protection can change decisions about childcare and paid work while potentially increasing career interruptions and future earnings losses.

Governments therefore need to connect family law with childcare, parental leave, pensions, social insurance and employment policies so that financial security within marriage does not come at the cost of women's long-term economic independence.

From Family Courts to Labour Markets: Why the Findings Matter Beyond Chile

For international development partners, Chile's experience suggests that reforms involving divorce, marital assets and women's property rights should be evaluated as part of broader economic-development strategies. Effective implementation also requires affordable courts, enforceable settlements and institutions capable of ensuring that legal rights translate into actual financial protection.

The results contain an important warning for poorer households. Employment effects among highly educated women were concentrated among households that possessed assets. Equal division offers little financial insurance when a family owns almost nothing. Governments may therefore need complementary measures, including affordable childcare, maintenance enforcement, social protection and pension coverage, to protect lower-income spouses.

Private-sector employers also have a stake. If childcare and family responsibilities affect whether skilled women remain in employment, companies can respond through parental leave, flexible working arrangements, childcare support and return-to-work programmes. Financial institutions may similarly find opportunities in joint savings, pensions, insurance and asset-management products that strengthen household financial resilience.

The researchers do not claim that asset division alone caused every change observed after 2004. Divorce legalization also brought remarriage opportunities and economic compensation, while the data cannot establish whether reduced formal employment translated directly into more childcare or household work.

The larger lesson is that the economic rules surrounding marriage matter long before a marriage ends. For policymakers and development institutions, family-law reform should therefore be considered alongside employment, gender, childcare, social-protection and asset-ownership policies. Chile shows that changing what happens financially after divorce can reshape decisions about marriage, fertility, savings and work years earlier.