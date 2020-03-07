Rotary Intl District 3292 constitutes USD-15,000 SAARC humanity award

Rotary International District 3292, Nepal, has established Rotary SAARC Gopal-Kamala Rajbhandari Humanity Award which aims to honor contributions in literacy and education by individuals and organizations working in the South Asia region. The award will be given every two years and carries a prize of USD 15,000, according to a statement from Rotary District 3292.

The award aims to honor those who have made outstanding contributions with service above self motto in the fields of literacy and education. Individuals and organizations from South Asian countries Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- are eligible for the award.

To compete, one can fill the form online. This year the SAARC Rotary Humanity Award will be given in June 2020. Earlier, Rotary District 3292 gave Nepali Rupee 1 million for the Gopal-Kamala Rotary Award (vocational excellence) which was constituted in 2010 and was given every two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.