Lebanon's government decides not to pay debt - source, local media
Lebanon's government voted unanimously in favor of not repaying its looming debt maturities, a senior political source told Reuters and local media reported after a cabinet session on Saturday.
Lebanon's top leadership opposes repaying the country's debt, the presidency said earlier, setting the heavily indebted state on course for a sovereign default as it faces a crippling financial crisis.
