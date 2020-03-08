REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Ten people have died and 23 remain trapped after the collapse of a hotel that was being used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, authorities said on Sunday. MALAYSIA-POLITICS-PALACE Malaysia’s palace denies 'royal coup' in appointing new PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's palace on Sunday denied allegations of a "royal coup" in appointing the country's prime minister after veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad resigned, saying the king used his discretionary powers prescribed in the constitution. U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CRUISESHIP Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California (Reuters) - The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco last week due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, has been directed to the nearby port of Oakland, the cruise line said on Saturday, presumably to be placed under quarantine.

USA-ELECTION On the trail: Biden launches biggest ad blitz of his campaign, Sanders attacks amid 'bloodbath' warning ST. LOUIS/DEARBORN, Mich. (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week.

BUSINESS AMAZON-COM-PENTAGON U.S. judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said Amazon.com Inc is likely to succeed on a key argument of its challenge to the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to award cloud computing deal worth up to $10 billion to Microsoft Corp. BRITAIN-BUDGET UK's Sunak looking at ways to relax spending limit: Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak, under pressure to meet election promises to voters and fight the spread of coronavirus, has said he is looking at possible changes to budget rules which would give him more room to increase spending. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN Weinstein's prison sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse': prosecutors NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others," New York prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SXSW SXSW canceled as tech and entertainment world faces coronavirus (Reuters) - The South by Southwest music, technology and film festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled on Friday, adding to a growing list of events being suspended around the world over concerns about the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Lightning top Bruins in penalty-filled game Andrei Vasilevskiy held on with 35 saves throughout a tumultuous night as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Boston Bruins, 5-3, on Saturday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweep Kevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Denver Nuggets 104-102 on Saturday night. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/MICHIGAN-SANDERS (TV)

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns in Michigan U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigns in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, Michigan

8 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (PIX) (TV)

Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting. Iran's atomic activities and its deal with major powers, which the agency is policing, will be on the agenda.

9 Mar TURKEY-SYRIA/UN

Interview with UNICEF about Turkey, Syria refugees Interview with UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia (ECA), and the Special Coordinator for the Refuge and Migrant Response in Europe Afshan Khan following a trip to Turkey-Syria border.

9 Mar BRITAIN-SALMOND/ (PIX)

Former Scottish leader Salmond faces trial over sexual assault Alex Salmond, Scotland’s former first minister, is to go on trial charged with a series of alleged sexual assaults against women.

9 Mar OCEAN-SUMMIT/TOKYO

World Ocean Summit 2020 Policymakers, business and civil society leaders, investors, scientists and entrepreneurs attend the World Ocean Summit to develop ideas on how to decouple economic growth from ocean degradation.

9 Mar SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-TOLL China releases daily data on new coronavirus cases, deaths

China's National Health Commission releases daily data on new coronavirus cases and deaths, including numbers from Hubei, the epicentre of the country's outbreak. 9 Mar 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-WUHAN (PIX) WIDER IMAGE - Windows, balconies and terraces, in Wuhan

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 is believed to have originated, has been under lockdown since mid-January, with residents forbidden from venturing out of their homes even to buy food, which must be delivered. In the process, devastating a city of 11 million that will long bear the stigma as the epicentre of the outbreak, even as global attention turns elsewhere with the virus spreading to more countries. The outbreak has also exacted an unquantifiable psychological toll as families cope with loss, children are unable to go to school or play outside, and livelihoods are destroyed as people can't go to work. With officials and volunteers sealing off buildings, erecting barricades and ordering residents to stay home, Reuters shows - through windows, balconies and rooftops - how Wuhan residents holed up in their apartments are getting on with their lives.

9 Mar HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA

The latest on the coronavirus outbreak in China The latest on the ground in China where the coronavirus outbreak began.

9 Mar HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HERBS (PIX) (TV)

Chinese herbal remedies in high demand as coronavirus spreads in New York Some purveyors of herbs and other ingredients used in traditional Chinese medicine are reporting a spike in business in the wake of the first cases of coronavirus turning up in New York.

9 Mar RELIGION

RELIGION-PURIM/ISRAEL (PIX) (TV) Israelis celebrate the holiday of Purim

The holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews salvation from genocide in ancient Persia. Israelis celebrate Purim with a festive meal, reading of the Purim story, and dressing up in costumes. 9 Mar

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE LEBANON-CRISIS/TURMOIL

TIMELINE -Lebanon's ordeal: Economic and political crises since civil war Lebanon is set to default on its foreign currency debt for the first time as it grapples with a major financial crisis. Caused by decades of state corruption and bad governance, the crisis is seen as the most severe threat to Lebanon's stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

9 March SPORTS

ALASKA-RACE/ Alaska's mushers can expect deep snow in annual Iditarod dog race

The world's most famous dog racing contest gets underway on Saturday when 57 mushers and their canine teams line up in downtown Anchorage to start the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, with expectations for heavy snow on the trail this year 9 Mar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.