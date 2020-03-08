Left Menu
Dubai travellers reassured on screening procedures for COVID-19: official

Representative image

Dubai has taken adequate measures to screen passengers for the deadly coronavirus symptoms at all travel points for travelers entering the country from high-risk areas in order to avoid any delay or inconvenience at the ports of entry, a senior official has said. In the UAE, the total number of confirmed infections is 45.

"All concerned authorities are working round the clock in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) medical team to implement precautionary measures against COVID-19," Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Head of Dubai's Crisis and Disaster Management Team, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, said. According to him, the highest levels of safety and protection for the public are being ensured. Substantial preventive measures have been put in place in various airports and seaports in the emirate.

Al-Marri said that the equipment to screen passengers for coronavirus symptoms have been installed at all travel points. He further said enhanced screening measures have been put in place for travelers entering the UAE from high-risk countries and that these measures do not apply to transit passengers. Enhanced screening procedures include a swab test and a health questionnaire.

"Travellers should be aware that this may add 2-3 hours to their journey time, he pointed out. After the test, travelers are free to continue their journey. They will be contacted only if any further intervention is needed, such as reporting to a medical facility or self-quarantine," he said in a statement.

